Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

