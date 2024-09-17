Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 220.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $839,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $247.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

