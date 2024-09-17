Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,538 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after buying an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $78,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

