Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $556.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

