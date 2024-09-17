Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

