Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $301.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.51. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

