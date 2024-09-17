Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,596,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 121,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

