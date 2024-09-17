Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

