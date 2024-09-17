Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 54.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 597.1% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Performance

URTY stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $60.25.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.