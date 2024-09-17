Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ILCV stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $984.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

