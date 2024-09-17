Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.98 and its 200-day moving average is $229.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

