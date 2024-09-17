Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 101.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.23.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

