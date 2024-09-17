Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $491.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.79.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

