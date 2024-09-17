Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $176.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average of $166.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

