Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,026 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,975 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.08.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

