Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,910,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.