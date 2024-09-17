Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,976 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.6 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

