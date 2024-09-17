Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

