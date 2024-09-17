Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average is $222.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.