Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,575 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,177,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

