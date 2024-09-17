Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.