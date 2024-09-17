Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $187.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

