Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

