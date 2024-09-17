Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35,964 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,964 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,447,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,339 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

