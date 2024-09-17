Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,296 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $264,729,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,499,000. M&G Plc raised its position in Ares Management by 711.1% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,015,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,996,000 after purchasing an additional 889,872 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 857,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,816 shares of company stock worth $122,071,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.42.

Read Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.