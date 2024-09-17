Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,187 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

