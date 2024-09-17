Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,204 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,013,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock worth $4,573,864 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.