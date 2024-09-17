Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,873 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LQDH stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.46 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

