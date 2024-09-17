Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,233 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GILD opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

