Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Sila Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SILA opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.