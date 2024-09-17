Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Insider John M. Perisich Sells 4,391 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Primoris Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Primoris Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,089,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

