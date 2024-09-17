Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,038 Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Acelyrin by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of SLRN opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $430.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.