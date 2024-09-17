Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,790 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.