Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $35,000 in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTX. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 280.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.