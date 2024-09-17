Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,949 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $61,228.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVIR shares. William Blair upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.88 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

