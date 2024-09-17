Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 433.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,562 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 14.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LNZA stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 96.75% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.