Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

