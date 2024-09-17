Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,169 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

View Our Latest Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.