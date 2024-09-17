Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

