Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 255.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Procore Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 731,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Procore Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $4,460,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,588,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $468,507.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,260,612.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $4,460,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,588,820.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,586 shares of company stock worth $10,291,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

