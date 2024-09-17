Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 112,316 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Puma Biotechnology worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $81,519.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,263 shares of company stock worth $286,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.