Quest Partners LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REPX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $1,856,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

