Quest Partners LLC Acquires 9,692 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 511.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $250.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

