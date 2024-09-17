Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,472 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. CWM LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. KeyCorp started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of HEES opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

