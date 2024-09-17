Quest Partners LLC Buys 3,472 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PARR opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $40.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

