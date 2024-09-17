Quest Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Delek US by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Read Our Latest Report on DK

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.