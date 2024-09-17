Quest Partners LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9,558.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after buying an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of O opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.39.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.