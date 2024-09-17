Quest Partners LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 173.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

