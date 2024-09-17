Quest Partners LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 27.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 575,605 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

AtriCure Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,907.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

