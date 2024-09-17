Quest Partners LLC Increases Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXPE opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $805.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 619,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,348,983. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

